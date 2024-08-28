BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.75

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $4.74. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 58,417 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $494.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

