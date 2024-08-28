Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 1-Year High at $435.00

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 412.53 ($5.44), with a volume of 613311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.46).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 403.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 388.07.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
