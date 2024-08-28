Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Lawrence Myers Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Myers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.15 ($21.05), for a total value of A$3,115,000.00 ($2,104,729.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.83.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

