BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 950.0% in August

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.