BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 950.0% in August

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.85.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.