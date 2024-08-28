Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Down 49.9% in August

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the July 31st total of 736,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Green news, Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,183,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,546,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Green

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Green stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) by 797.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,337 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Bright Green worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Price Performance

About Bright Green

Shares of BGXX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Bright Green has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

