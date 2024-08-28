BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.80

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 18813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $54,638,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth about $289,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

