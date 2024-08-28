Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Brixmor Property Group traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 318774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Creative Planning grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.