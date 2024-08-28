Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Leslie A. Brun Sells 5,739 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $210.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

