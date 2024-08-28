Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $38.80

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after buying an additional 4,579,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,430,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

