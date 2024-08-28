Brokerages Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) PT at $16.00

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

LAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $488.11 million, a P/E ratio of 227.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 933.33%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

