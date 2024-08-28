Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Target Price at $133.86

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

