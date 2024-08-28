Brokerages Set Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Target Price at $133.86

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.86.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
ITGR opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
