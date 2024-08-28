Brokerages Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Target Price at $42.43

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $38.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.99. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $575,366.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

