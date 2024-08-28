Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 20.5 %

Brooge Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

