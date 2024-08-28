Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Brooge Energy Trading Down 20.5 %
Brooge Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About Brooge Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brooge Energy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.