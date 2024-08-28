Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $239,421,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after buying an additional 4,501,410 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,774 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,498,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,372 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

