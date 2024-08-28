Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.30. 6,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
