Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.