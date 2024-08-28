Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.78

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 1008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after buying an additional 1,063,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,495,000 after purchasing an additional 299,029 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,399,000 after buying an additional 1,098,854 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

