Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

RA stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,463.64%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

