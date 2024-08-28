Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $80.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

