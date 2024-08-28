Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after acquiring an additional 278,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

