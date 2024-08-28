Bumble (BMBL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2024 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

8/13/2024 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

8/9/2024 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2024 – Bumble had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

8/9/2024 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

8/8/2024 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

8/8/2024 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/8/2024 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

8/8/2024 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

8/8/2024 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

8/8/2024 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $839.22 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,121,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth $10,678,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

