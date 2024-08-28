Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.