C3.ai (AI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Down 3.5 %

C3.ai stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.