Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Cadence Bank worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after buying an additional 376,989 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 32.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

