Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $41.96 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.