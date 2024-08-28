Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 0.2 %

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $765.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,205. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

