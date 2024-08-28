Calamos Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $194.12 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average of $183.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

