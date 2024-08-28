Calamos Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. &PARTNERS increased its position in Alibaba Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 7,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 452.6% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

NYSE:BABA opened at $81.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

