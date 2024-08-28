Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $227.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

