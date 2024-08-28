Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $44.16 on Monday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,475.77%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

