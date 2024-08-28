Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 15,631 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE:UTI opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $932.53 million, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

