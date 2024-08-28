Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,092 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $165,057,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AppLovin by 185.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,973,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.2 %

AppLovin stock opened at $90.35 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,071 shares of company stock worth $53,971,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.