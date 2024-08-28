Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 6,043 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Mills by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Mills by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in General Mills by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $70.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

