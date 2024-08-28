Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $250.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.99 and its 200 day moving average is $232.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

