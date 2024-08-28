Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 516.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,625 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,164,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 219,699 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Calix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 875,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after buying an additional 76,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Price Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $37.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $48.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.