Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.19

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 936505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.