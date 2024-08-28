Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Glj Research boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Stock Performance
Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $862.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
