Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Solar traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 98,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,553,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Glj Research lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Solar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.