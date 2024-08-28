Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Director David Eric Klein Sells 40,135 Shares of Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Director David Eric Klein sold 40,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$335,303.84.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$7.48 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm has a market cap of C$634.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.45.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

