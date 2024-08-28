Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 20 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in MSCI by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $571.19 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.54.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

