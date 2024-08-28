Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $228.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $9,648,861. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

