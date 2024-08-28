Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 89 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $173.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.12. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

