Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,071,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $167.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

