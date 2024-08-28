Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 937.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $162.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $164.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.50.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.