Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $949.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $886.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $815.20.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,122,141 shares of company stock valued at $991,938,411 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

