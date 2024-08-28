Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $51,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $123.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.