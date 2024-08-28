Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,528,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,823,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

