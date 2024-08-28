Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,654,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,397,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,988,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,307,000 after buying an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 464,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $281.22 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.