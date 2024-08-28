CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.38

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 29794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,832 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,626,000 after purchasing an additional 281,120 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $41,763,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

