CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $9,420,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMX opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

